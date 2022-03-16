Class 9 boy slashes classmate with blade over enmity near Gudiyattam

Vellore :

Paradarami police are investigating the circumstances in which a boy was attacked by his classmate with a blade and injured in his chest and hands on Tuesday. Sources said that the victim, a 14-year- old class 9 boy of a government high school at Paradarami near Gudiyattam, had an argument with a fellow student on Monday. On Tuesday morning, the boy with whom he had an argument the previous day saw him at a petty shop and picked up a quarrel again. When it became heated, he pulled out a blade he had kept hidden and slashed at the boy’s chest and arms resulting in the uniform being full of blood. On seeing this, locals rushed to them and sent the bleeding student to the Gudiyattam government hospital and informed the police.



