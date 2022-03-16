Man held under Pocso Act for sexually harassing school girl in Perambalur

Thiruchirapalli :

A 39-year-old man was arrested under POCSO Act for sexually abusing a class 10 girl in Perambalur on Tuesday. It is said the man from Perambalur, a money lender had reportedly sexually abused a 15-year-old girl. He had allegedly threatened the girl of dire consequences if she told about the incident to anyone, particularly her parents. As the girl’s physical conditions changed, she narrated the incident to her parents who had lodged a complaint with the Perambalur All Women Police Station. A case was registered under various sections including POCSO Act and the man was arrested. He was produced before the court and was lodged in the prison on Tuesday.



