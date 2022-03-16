OPS demands govt to clarify stand on diesel dual pricing policy

Chennai :

Stating that state transport plays an important role, the AIADMK leader said with already the transport services running at loss, the oil companies have increased the diesel prices by Rs 6 for bulk purchase. “At present, the diesel price is Rs 91.43 per litre”, he said adding “at the same time, the rate of each litre is Rs 97.49 when the diesel was purchased in bulk quantity. Therefore, the DMK should clarify its stance on dual pricing and take steps to solve the issue of state transport employees”, he said.



