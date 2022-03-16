Active cases drop to below 1K in Tamil Nadu

Chennai :

Cases of COVID-19 dropped further in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday with a total of 77 cases getting reported, taking the total cases so far in the State to 34,52,073.





The active cases dropped below 1,000 in the State and this is for the first time since the pandemic hit the State that the active cases dropped to below 1,000. Currently, there are a total of 962 active cases, including 327 in Chennai.





The highest number of 28 cases were reported in Chennai, while 10 cases were recorded in Coimbatore. Other districts had less than 10 cases, while 19 districts did not report any case. As many as 35,555 persons were tested for the virus in the State and the test positivity rate (TPR) in Tamil Nadu stood at 0.2 per cent. Chennai recorded 0.7 per cent positivity rate.



