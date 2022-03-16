Action-packed: Cops scale compound wall to gain entry

SP Velumani comes to wave at the cadres after the end of raid in Coimbatore on Tuesday

Coimbatore :

The action started with a five-member DVAC team descending in front of the AIADMK whip’s house in Sugunapuram in Coimbatore at around 7 am. However, a bunch of loyal security men, guarding the main gate refused to allow DVAC sleuths in.





The guards delayed opening the gate under the pretext of obtaining permission from the inmates of the house. Frustrated over the passing of time, two of the energetic cops in the team did the most unexpected. They scaled the compound wall of the ex-minister’s house and jumped inside.





More action followed as the security guards ran towards the two cops to foil their attempts to enter the house. By then, the remaining cops, waiting outside, made their way inside by opening the gates. Immediately, a heated argument broke out between the cops and security guards.





It is learnt that on hearing the commotion, SP Velumani himself came out of the house and pacified the security guards. Police sources said thereafter the former minister cooperated with the team during the raid that stretched till 8 pm.





As the news of the raid spread, a large number of AIADMK cadres turned up there triggering tension. When the crowd began to surge, the police barricaded the way leading to the house of SP Velumani and prevented cadres a little distance away. Only residents were allowed to go after ensuring their identity.





AIADMK MLAs including Pollachi V Jayaraman, Amman K Arjunan, PRG Arun Kumar and others gathered in front of the house and shouted slogans against the state government. Ironically, the crowd was treated with soft drinks, water bottles, and variety rice and snacks at regular intervals.