Orders reserved on night travel ban along Sathy forest route

Chennai :

After hearing the arguments by petitioner SP Chockalingam, state government, and people against the night travel ban notification including former AIADMK legislator PL Sundaram, the first bench comprising Chief Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari and Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy reserved the orders.





Chockalingam wanted the court to pass a direction to the forest and the Highways department to strictly implement the night travel ban on the NH connecting Coimbatore and Bengaluru.





However, AIADMK ex-MLA PL Sundaram and a local named Kannaiyan wanted to modify the order as the locals are highly affected. They wanted to allow the ambulance service for local farmers residing across the stretch in the hill villages. Additional advocate general J Ravindran requested the bench to pass an order on this issue to protect the interests of the locals. On recording the submissions, the judges reserved the orders without mentioning any date.





Earlier, a meeting was held between government officers, AAG and villagers as per the direction of the court to identify the issues in implementing the night travel ban for protecting animals. After this, a counter was also filed by the State recommending a night ban for commercial vehicles from 10 pm to 5 am. The State wanted to allow medical emergency vehicles, local farmers with ID proofs and perishable goods.