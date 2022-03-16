‘Velumani and relatives spent Rs 1.25 cr on foreign jaunts’

Chennai :

According to the FIR, Velumani used Sri Maha Ganapathi Jewellers Pvt. Ltd to convert his ill-gotten income into legal means by generating false purchase orders and also by securing unsecured loans to the firms - Constronics India, Vardhan Infraa Structure and Constromall Goods Pvt Ltd, Aalam Gold and Diamonds and P Senthil and Co.









The FIR has also stated that Velumani and his wife, son and daughter often travelled to different countries and added that investigation is on whether they have made investments abroad.





Between 2016 and 2021, Velumani and his immediate family members have made several trips to countries such as Hongkong, Malaysia, Thailand, UAE, Singapore, United Kingdom, Indonesia, Australia and the total estimated expenditure for the travel is Rs 1.25 crore.





In August last year, DVAC (headquarters) registered a case against Velumani, Anbarasan, Chandraprakash and Chandrasekar and seized Rs 13 lakh after raids in properties linked to him.





The other key accusations:





The expenditure of SP Velumani and family during the period of offence is Rs 33.70 lakh which is over and above the legal income earned.





P Senthil and Co had reported outward supply to the tune of about Rs 54.50 crore for the period from 2017-18 to 2020-21, while the firm had not generated e-waybills (EWB) from 2018 to 2020-21 for their taxable supply which throws light on the fact that there is no movement of goods. However, the said firm had raised fake invoices.





Constronics India and Vardhan Infraa Structure were sold in 2020 for about Rs 21.23 Crores and Rs 30.48 crores respectively and the major part of the amount received through the sale of firms was transferred to KCP Engineers Pvt. Ltd. Also, KCP Engineers Pvt. Ltd, now known as KCP Infra Ltd, has now a fixed deposit for a total sum of about Rs 110 crore and DVAC suspect this might have been received from several such illicitly diverted funds from other firms.





Siprion Hotels which is in the name of Velumani’s brother-in-law Shanmugharaja alias Bullet Raja and BS Loganath. An amount of Rs 3.89 cr was transferred from Loganath’s wife Rajeswari’s bank account towards the purchase of the Hotel. Rajeswari is the sister of Chandraprakash.





Velumani travelled to Singapore thrice in 2019 and stayed for 14 days. He had also travelled to Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, the United Kingdom and the Maldives during his tenure as a Minister and had stayed there for a total number of about 32 days. His family members namely wife Vidya Devi, son Vikash and daughter Sarangi had also undertaken several individual and family trips to Hongkong, Malaysia, Thailand, UAE, Singapore, United Kingdom, Indonesia, Australia and Maldives and had stayed in those places for a total number of about 130 days, raising suspicion on the accumulation of assets by Velumani in foreign countries.