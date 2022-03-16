DMK govt indulging in witch-hunting, allege OPS, EPS

Chennai :

Condemning the DVAC raids on premises linked to SP Velumani, the Opposition AIADMK on Tuesday said the DMK government was involved in political witch-hunting against its party’s frontline functionaries. The ruling party should know that people have understood the intentions of the DMK government, AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam and joint coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami said in a joint statement. Claiming that the DMK government could not tolerate Velumani’s effective poll-management in the recently held elections to urban local bodies in Coimbatore, the AIADMK leaders said due to that, Velumani was targeted. “He (Velumani) was the one who bravely came forward to identify the irregularities in the elections to local bodies in Coimbatore,” they said adding, “to make him inactive, raids were conducted”. They said the AIADMK would overcome all the hurdles created by the DMK government and continue to serve the people of the State.



