Set up semiconductor unit, Stalin urges Samsung

Chennai :

The construction of the compressor plant will be completed within the third quarter of 2022 and by the end of this year it is projected to manufacture 80 lakh compressor units. The unit will increase its production to 144 lakh compressor units by the end of 2024.





Addressing the gathering on the occasion, Stalin said that the field of electronics has the capacity to transform the entire manufacturing map of the state which contributes 20 per cent of electronics products output in the country. Considering the contribution, electronics has been listed as a developing field.





Pointing out that Tamil Nadu has set the ambitious target of one trillion dollar economy, the Chief Minister asked Samsung to expand its investment in the state. “Samsung should invest in semiconductors and I assure that the state government is ready to extend all support to the company in this direction,” said Stalin, who also urged the Korean giant to encourage similar companies to invest in Tamil Nadu.





Samsung commenced its operation in Sriperumbudur SEZ in 2006 by signing an MoU worth Rs 450 crore in the presence of former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi for establishing colour TVs, fridges and washing machines and the plant started its operations in 2007. The investment of the plant made in 2006 has now grown to around Rs 1,800 crore by this year.