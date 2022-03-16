Anticipating fourth wave akin to crystal ball gazing: Expert

Vellore :

“We have just entered the endemic phase after the third wave. If we calculate the endemic period to start after four weeks of reduced virus activity and fresh cases, then we will have to wait for another 17 days to say with certainty that we have entered the endemic stage. This would mean that the endemic state would show a plateau of cases for over an extended period of time,” Jacob John told DT Next.





Referring to the third wave, he said this occurred only after 25 weeks after the second wave. But the difference between then and now is that the number of fresh cases has dropped to less than 100 in Tamil Nadu with reduced fatalities despite people crowding together in buses due to the return of normalcy.





Asked when the public could eschew the use of masks, Jacob John, who was the first to advocate the use of masks in early 2020 when the virus wave struck, said “that is a policy matter to be decided by the government as it is the latter which ordered imposition of stiff fines to ensure its use and thereby reduce virus spread.”





Elaborating he said, “use or non-use of masks in a civilized society should be a matter of personal opinion as masks, in addition to preventing dust entering the human system, could also prevent influenza, tuberculosis and polio as also even ordinary cold and cough.”