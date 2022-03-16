New equipment to kickstart physical edu classes in schools

Chennai :

“All the state-run schools will have new sports equipment to replace the old ones. All the 37,391 government schools from elementary to higher secondary levels across the State as well as 44 lakh students stand to benefit,” a senior official from the School Education Department told DT Next.





The government had planned to replace the sports material and also add to existing stocks. The sports materials have rusted or have worn out as they were not used for the last two years due to the COVID-19 lockdown, the government official said.





“As many as 20 sports items related to cricket, football, basketball, rugby and hockey will be procured. For track and field, shot put, discus, javelin, step hurdle and athletic equipment will be procured,” the official said.





For 24,266 primary schools, plastic cricket bats and softballs, rubber shot puts and rubber discus will be purchased.





The official further said that sports items will be purchased through a proper and transparent tender process. “A detailed list has been prepared to distribute the sports materials according to the student’s strength,” he said adding, “the district education officials will distribute them to the schools”.