Take stringent action on those who disrupted Aaduthurai TP polls: HC

Chennai :

The first bench of Chief Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari and Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy issued the direction while hearing a plea by Ma Ka Stalin, a PMK functionary and Aaduthurai town panchayat councillor. He claimed that he had majority against the DMK’s candidate for the post of chairman. However, the returning officer postponed the election indefinitely after the ruckus, he said, seeking for a direction to immediately conduct the indirect polls afresh.





As directed by the court, the panel furnished the footage of the indirect elections. After watching it, the judges questioned the police on its failure to stop a person who had snatched away the election papers.





The bench added that though the State police had done its job properly to conduct the urban local body elections in a free and fair manner, incidents such as the ones that happened in Aaduthurai in Thanjavur and T Kalluppatti in Madurai have emerged as black marks.





Strict action should have been taken against the people who caused the ruckus, the bench observed while granting a day’s time to TNSEC and police to file their response about the action which would be taken against the offenders.