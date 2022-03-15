10 Bangladeshis in judicial custody for illegal stay in TN

Chennai :

A judicial magistrate court in Tiruppur, Tamil Nadu, remanded ten Bangladeshi nationals for illegal stay in India. The Bangladesh nationals who were working in a knitwear unit in Tiruppur were arrested on Monday during a routine vehicle check-up by the Veerapandi police sub-inspector R. Prasad.





On questioning, the Bangladesh citizens gave contradictory statements and upon verification of their documents, it was found that they were staying illegally in Tiruppur without any documents.





Police Sub Inspector, Prasad told IANS, "It was a routine vehicle check up on the road in the evening on Monday and we found these ten guest workers in a pick-up vehicle. On questioning, they were responding in a contradictory manner and during further interrogation, they revealed that they were from Bangladesh and had no passport, visa, or other documents. We arrested them and produced them before a Judicial magistrate court. All ten are remanded to judicial custody."





Police said that they entered India illegally through West Bengal a few months ago and reached Tiruppur for work. The Bangladeshi nationals who hail from various parts of that country were staying in a lodge at Chinnakkarai in Tiruppur.





The arrested are A. Mohammed Najrul Islam, A. Arif Molla, K. Mohammed Almin, A. Mohammed Humain Kabir, A. Mohammed Ashraful Alam, A. Shariful Islam, B. Mohammed Shahi Mia, I. Saiful, N. Mohammed Alamin, and A. Abu Naeem. Police said that all are in their twenties.





The arrested were charged under sections, 3(2)(C), 14(A)(6) of the Foreigners Act 1946. The arrested are lodged in the Puzhal jail, Chennai.