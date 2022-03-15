'SP Velumani's assets jumped from Rs 1.04cr to Rs 59 cr in 5 years'

Chennai :

The asset value of SP Velumani and family members grew from Rs 1.04 crore in 2016 to Rs 59 crore in 2021, which is 3,928 per cent of their total income, mentioned the first information report after the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) on Monday registered a fresh disproportionate assets case against former AIADMK minister SP Velumani and nine others. Sleuths carried out searches on Tuesday in 58 places in Chennai and other districts linked to AIADMK leader and former minister.





Between 2016 and 2021, Velumani and his immediate family members have made several trips to countries such as Hongkong, Malaysia, Thailand, UAE, Singapore, United Kingdom, Indonesia, Australia and the total estimated expenditure for the travel is Rs 1.25 crore.









The searches were on in 41 places in Coimbatore, 8 in Chennai, 4 in Salem, 2 in Tirupattur, 1 each at Krishnagiri, Namakkal districts and his farmhouse in Kerala.





Apart from Velumani, DVAC also booked his elder brother P Anbarasan, the latter's wife Hemalatha, R Chandrakumar and K Chandraprakash of KCP Engineers and their relatives.





In the first information report, DVAC stated that Velumani and his family members have amassed wealth valued at Rs 58.28 crore in five years which is 3,928 per cent more than their estimated legal income. Velumani was the minister for Municipal Administration, Rural Development, Corporation and Panchayat Unions, Poverty Alleviation implementation of Special Programme in the same period.

According to the FIR, Velumani used Sri Maha Ganapathi Jewellers Pvt. Ltd to convert his ill-gotten income into legal by generating false purchase orders and also by securing unsecured loans to the firms - Constronics India, Vardhan Infra Structure and Constromall Goods Pvt Ltd, Aalam Gold and Diamonds and P Senthil & Co.





The FIR has also stated that Velumani and his wife, son and daughter often travelled to different countries and added that investigation is on whether they have made investments abroad.





In August last year, DVAC (headquarters) registered a case against Velumani, Anbarasan, Chandraprakash and Chandrasekar and seized Rs 13 lakh after raids in properties linked to him.