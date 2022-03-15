DVAC raids at Velumani premises: Check list of accused, companies under radar and more...

Chennai :

The Department of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) is conducting raids at the premises of the former AIADMK Minister SP Velumani at around 58 locations in Tamil Nadu, including his residence in Coimbatore.





The raids are underway and DVAC officials are tight-lipped on the progress of the raids which began at around 8.30 am on Tuesday.





The Anti-Corruption agency had conducted raids at the premises of Velumani during August 2021 and had seized several documents, including deposits in several banks and other financial institutions. The DVAC in its FIR registered after the raids in August 2021 had said that there were several documents regarding properties he had registered in various parts of Tamil Nadu and neighbouring states.





According to sources in the DVAC, of the 58 places raids are in progress 41 are in Coimbatore district, eight in Chennai, four in Salem, and two in Tirupathur. One site each in Namakkal and Krishnagiri. The raids are also being conducted at a place in Andhra Pradesh, sources said.





Here are the details from FIR:





Accused in the FIR





* S P Velumani





* His brother P Anbarasan, partner in P Senthil & Co and shareholder of Sri Maha Ganapathi Jewellers Pvt Ltd





* Anbarasan's wife S A Hemalatha, partner in P Senthil & Co and shareholder of Sri Maha Ganapathi Jewellers Pvt Ltd





* R Chandrasekar, shareholder of Constromall Goods Pvt Ltd and Aalam Gold and Diamonds Pvt Ltd





* K Chandraprakash, shareholder of Constromall Goods Pvt Ltd.





* R Krishnaveni, erstwhile shareholder of Constronics India





* K Sundari, former shareholder of Vardhan Infraa Structure





* H Karthick, former shareholder of Constronics India





* Vishnuvardhan, former shareholder of Constronics India





* S Saravanakumar, former shareholder of Vardhan Infraa Structure.





The companies under probe radar are





* Sri Maha Ganapathi Jewellers Pvt. Ltd,





* Constromall Goods Pvt Ltd





* Aalam Gold and Diamonds Pvt Ltd





* P Senthil & Co.





* Constronics India





* Vardhan Infraa Structure





Places where DVAC raids happened in Chennai





* Constromal Goods Private Limited in Mylapore





* Aalam Gold and Diamond Private Ltd, Anna Salai, Teynampet





* Siprian Hotels Private Limited in T.Nagar





* Sri MahaGanapathyJewellers Pvt., Ltd, Nandanam





* House of J Vishnu Vardhan in Kodambakkam





* House of A Saravanakumar, then Superintending Engineer (RDP), Adambakkam.





* House of Head Constable L Stalin (PSO), CID Police Quarters in Mylapore