RMC warned fishermen not to venture into sea due to depression

Chennai :

The Regional Meteorological Centre on Tuesday warned fishermen against venturing into the sea for the next 24 hours as a depression is likely to form over Indian Ocean and southwestern Bay of Bengal. In addition, coastal districts of Tamil Nadu to receive rains from March 18.





Dr. B Geetha (Scientist D), Cyclone Warning Research Centre, Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai said, "A depression to form over Indian Ocean and Southwestern Bay of Bengal along the equator during the next 24 hours, so the fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea ."





She added that strong wind is expected to blow at a speed of 40 kmph to 60 kmph along the equatorial Indian Ocean and Southwestern Bay of Bengal.





The coastal districts of Tamil Nadu is likely to receive moderate rains on March 18 and 19 due to an atmospheric overlay circulation over Bay of Bengal.





Meanwhile, dry weather to prevail over the rest of the State. At some places, including Chennai, the maximum temperature might go up by two - three degrees Celsius for the next 48 hours.





"Most parts of the Tamil Nadu all set for soaring summer conditions as many places likely to record around 40 degrees Celsius from Tuesday. It will continue for the next few weeks as modulating easterly wind weaken and dry weather condition to prevail," said S Chandran, a weather blogger.





On Tuesday, the maximum temperatures in the city went up after two days, and the weather stations in Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam recorded 33.5 degrees Celsius and 34.6 degrees Celsius respectively. The minimum temperature was 24 degrees Celsius and 23.5 degrees Celsius was recorded in Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam respectively.