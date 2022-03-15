HC directs TNSEC to protect CCTV footage of Tirumazhisai TP indirect elections

Chennai :

The Madras High Court on Tuesday directed the State Election Commission (SEC) to preserve the CCTV grabs of indirect elections held for the Thirumazhisai town panchayat in the Tiruvallur district.





The first bench of Chief Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari and Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy granted the injunction on dismissing a writ petition as it was withdrawn by the petitioner. The judges granted the liberty to file it as an election petition.





The petition was moved by AIADMK ward councillor Ramesh, and PMK councillor Rajesh. While Rajesh contested for the post of chairman, Ramesh filed nomination for the post of vice-chairman of Thirumazhisai town panchayat.





The petitioners prayed a direction to cancel the indirect elections held for the Thirumazhisai town panchayat.





“Thirumazhisai TP has 15 wards and AIADMK secured the support of eight councillors. Therefore, the AIADMK had the majority to win the elections since DMK got just seven councillors. However, on the day of the election, the returning officer declared two votes polled by the AIADMK councillors as invalid and announced a DMK councillor as the winner of the election,” the petitioners submitted.





He further added that the SEC and the RO had not responded to his representation seeking the reason for declaring the AIADMK councillors’ votes as invalid.





On recording the submissions, the judges directed the petitioners to file an election petition. However, the petitioners wanted to protect the CCTV footage of the indirect elections.





The bench ordered the SEC to protect the CCTV footage and granted liberty to the petitioners to file an election petition.