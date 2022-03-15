Former AIADMK spokesman for ouster of OPS and EPS from party

Chennai :

AIADMK former leader and party's former official spokesman Va. Pugazhendi is meeting all the former senior leaders who were removed from the party positions to work unitedly for the ouster of AIADMK Chief Coordinator O. Pannerselvam(OPS) and Coordinator Edappady K. Palaniswami(EPS).





Pugazhendi, in a meeting held at Chennai on Monday, exhorted for the return of V.K.Sasikala into the party fold and had discussions with former minister and AIADMK leader Anwhar Raajha, O. Raja, the brother of O. Panneerselvam who was recently expelled for meeting Sasikala, former IT wing secretary of the party's Aspire K. Swaminathan and a few other leaders.





The former spokesperson of the party said that the meeting held by the Theni district committee of the party passing a resolution to bring Sasikala back to the party fold cannot happen without the consent of O. Pannerselvam. He charged that later in connivance with Edappadi K. Palaniswamy, Panneerselvam acted against the resolution and ousted his brother O. Raja from the party for having met V.K.Sasikala.





While speaking to IANS, Pughazhendi said: "My idea is for a strong AIADMK, and for that, the present leaders are never fit. We need a strong leader like V.K. Sasikala and I am planning to travel across Tamil Nadu to bring all the expelled AIADMK leaders as well as those placed under suspension to be back to the party fold. I think more than 1000 such leaders are in the state and am planning to bring them all under one umbrella to fight the misrule of the DMK."





However, both the former minister Anwar Raajha and K. Swaminathan said that they did not attend the meeting and had reached the hotel on their own. They said that these were the views of Pughazhendi.