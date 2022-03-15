DVAC raids 58 premises linked to ex-Minister SP Velumani

Chennai :

The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption is conducting searches in 58 places related to AIADMK leader and former Minister SP Velumani. The raid is being conducted on charges of disproportionate assets.





Of the 58 places, 41 belongs in Coimbatore eight in Chennai, four in Salem, two in Tirupathur and one site each in Namakkal, Krishnagiri and one outside Tamil Nadu.





The Anti-Corruption body had searched Velumani previously on August last year, making seizures to the tune of Rs 13.8 lakhs after raiding 60 sites.