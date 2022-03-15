Temple priest hit by vehicle, killed

Madurai :

A 46-year old temple priest was murdered near Koppusithampatti in Virudhunagar district on Sunday evening. The murdered victim has been identified as Senthil of Vellaiyapuram Street, Pandalgudi, sources said. Investigations revealed that Senthil reprimanded Pethukumar (27) of Lingapuram, Pandalgudi for maintaining a relationship with a girl, his relative and aksed him to give up the relationship. Irked over this, Pethukumar, the prime accused, along with his brother Vijayakumar (25) and his friends assaulted Senthil, who then tried to approach Pandalkudi station seeking action. However, Pethukumar, after learning this, drove a car in a rash manner and hit Senthil from behind deliberately to kill him.



