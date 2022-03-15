Youth held under Pocso Act in Katpadi

Vellore :

The Katpadi all-women police arrested a youth who continued to sexually harass a Plus Two girl student continuously, on Monday.





Police said that Karthi (28) of Katpadi, a married man, had sexually harassed a girl student when she was an inmate in a private girls home in Sholingur in neighbouring Ranipet district.





However, based on complaints the home was closed down two years ago and the inmates shifted to government rehabilitation centres in various locations. The girl was thus moved to the government rehabilitation home at Katpadi from where she attended school nearby. On Sunday, Karthi called on the girl and tried to entice her with sweet words. When the official in charge asked the girl who he was she revealed the truth based on which the official complained to all women police who d arrested Karthi on Monday.



