School warden held for molesting inmates

Tiruvannamalai :

Polur police arrested the warden of a government aided higher secondary school at Chetpet in Tiruvannamalai district following complaints that he forced hostel inmates into homosexual relationships, on Sunday. Police said Duraipandian (32) was the warden in Chetpet school and that he forced some students to have homosexual relations with him. Unable to bear this torture the students alerted the District Childline through toll free number based on which Collector B Murugesh ordered SP Pavan Kumar to investigate. Duraipandian was taken to the police station where during interrogation he confessed to sexually exploiting hostel students. On basis of Childline officer Balaji’s complaint, Chetpet police registered a case and arrested Duraipandian under the Pocso Act.



