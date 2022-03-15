1 killed, 2 injured in quarry blast

Vellore :

One person was killed on the spot and two others were injured when rocks rained on them after a blast at a stone quarry near Vaniyambadi on Monday.





The blast reportedly occurred at a private stone quarry in the foothills adjoining Vinnamangalam near Vaniyambadi resulting in the tremors loosening rocks which resulted in one hitting Perumal (47), a native of neighbouring Andhra Pradesh who settled in the area after marrying a local girl. He was killed on the spot while two others including his son were injured. The injured were identified as Sudhakar (27) and Naveen Kumar (24) son of Perumal, both of Vinnamangalam. The injured were admitted to the Ambur government hospital while Ambur taluk police registered a case and sent Perumal’s body to the same hospital for post mortem.



