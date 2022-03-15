Double life for five in murder of CPM worker in Namakkal

Coimbatore :

According to the prosecution, S Velusamy, 38, CPM branch secretary of Pallipalayam unit in Namakkal was returning after lodging a complaint at Pallipalayam police station against Siva kumar, 28, a power loom unit owner and his friend Ravi alias ‘Aamaiyan’, 32 for raping a 19-year-old woman.





The case was shifted to CB-CID from Pallipalayam police station. After investigation, the CB-CID sleuths arrested Sivakumar, 28, Rajkamal, 30, Ganesan, 48, Arun alias Arun Kumar, 22, Anbu alias Anbalagan, 36, Ravi alias Aamaiyan, 32 and Boopathi, 30 in connection with murder.





While on bail, Ravi was killed in another case, while Boopathi had gone underground and remains still untraceable. In 2020, the Namakkal Mahila Court awarded ten years imprisonment to Siva Kumar for rape. He was lodged in Coimbatore Central Prison.





Twelve years after the murder of the CPM functionary, the Mahila Court awarded double life term to run concurrently and imposed a penalty of Rs 20,000 each for the five persons. Following the verdict, the five convicts were taken to be lodged in Coimbatore Central Prison after subjecting them to a medical test in Namakkal Government Medical College and Hospital.