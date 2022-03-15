Abducted jeweller rescued in 9 hrs in Madurai

Police team with the abductors and seized cash in Madurai on Monday

Madurai :

Madurai SP V Baskaran said that three persons, R Pravin Kumar (26) of Vilacheri, M Arun Kumar and U Alexpandian of Motta Malai, Madurai, abducted S Dharmaraj (61), who owns a jewellery shop at Arasaradi, Madurai, from Nesaneri junction near Thirumangalam on Sunday night.





Dharmaraj and his worker Govindarajan were going to buy jewels in a car with R Pravin Kumar (26) of Vilacheri at the wheel. Near Nesaneri, the driver stopped vehicle to attend nature’s call. Meanwhile, two strangers held Dharmaraj at knife-point and kidnapped him in same vehicle.





Tirumangalam Taluk police registered a case and formed three special teams to nab the criminals.





Investigations revealed that the along with his friends conspired to abduct Dharmaraj and rob the money.





The police traced their whereabouts and arrested them from a lodge at Dindigul. Cops also recovered Rs 2.5 crore from the duo.