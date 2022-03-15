Summer effect: Vast area of Gudalur forest catches fire

Coimbatore :

The fire broke out in the Amaikulam area along Gudalur-Kozhikode Road and spread into deep forests due to heavy winds. It took a long while before the Nadugani forest department staff doused the fire. Officials believe that the gutted area did not have any wildlife at the time of the incident. In another incident, a fire broke out in a private estate adjoining the forest area in Valparai. On receiving information, the Valparai forest department staff arrived and doused the fire with the help of estate staff.





“In the last one week, two hectares of grassland were burnt in fires in Udumalpet forest range and another ten hectares in Boluvampatti forest range in Coimbatore division. In Pollachi and Tirupur divisions of ATR, fire lines were created for around 200 km,” said S Ramasubramanian, Conservator of Forests and Field Director of ATR.





In the Coimbatore forest division, 14 squads have been formed with two teams for each of the seven forest ranges in the division to carry out patrol and prevent fires.





In the neighbouring Nilgiris district, the front line staff on Monday removed dry leaves on both the sides of the Mysore National Highways running through Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR) along Masinagudi.