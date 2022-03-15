Two persons, including Hindu outfit functionary, held for murder in Kovai

Coimbatore :

Two persons including a Hindu Munnani functionary were arrested in Coimbatore for murdering a saloon shop owner over financial dispute. According to police, the accused Raman alias Ramji, 47, a Hindu Munnani functionary from Sokkambudur and Ilango, 52 from the same neighbourhood killed Sasi Kumar, 35, a resident of Pudur Amman Nagar in Telungupalayam near Selvapuram. Police said Sasi Kumar, who runs a saloon, had borrowed Rs 5 lakhs from Ilango. However, he failed to return the amount resulting in a dispute and was stabbed to death. The body of the deceased was sent to Coimbatore Medical College and Hospital (CMCH) for post mortem by police.



