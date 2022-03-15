OPS slams Kerala govt for stalling works at Thekkady PWD buildings

Chennai :

Pointing out that Kerala has not permitted to remove the trees for strengthening Mullai Periyar dam and also releasing water from the reservoir besides undertaking an individual inspection of the dam, Panneerselvam said, “these acts look as if DMK government requires only the relationship of Kerala by ignoring the rights of Tamil Nadu”. Condemning the Kerala govt’s act to stall repair and maintenance works at PWD building in Thekkady, he asked Stalin to immediately intervene and take the issue with his counterpart in the neighbouring state.



