Imperative for secular parties to unite to defeat Modi in 2024, says Alagiri

Chennai :

Attributing the victory of the BJP in the five-state Assembly polls to lack of unity in the Opposition ranks, Alagiri said, “Unseating Prime Minister Narendra Modi led BJP regime, which has been enforcing RSS ideology, should be the motive of democracy-believing secular opposition parties. Work should start from today to achieve the target.” Alagiri said that a grand victory at the national level would be possible if a strategy akin to what Tamil Nadu adopted against the BJP in previous Lok Sabha poll was emulated by all secular parties believing in democracy.



