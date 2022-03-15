Why indirect election was cancelled in Chooleswaranpatti TP, HC asks SEC

Chennai :

The bench comprising Justice M Duraiswamy and Justice TV Thamilselvi passed the direction hearing a plea by a ward councillor of Chooleswaranpatti TP named J Vanitha. The petitioner sought a direction to take action against poll officers who revoked their decision of issuing winner certificate to the petitioner despite the secured 8 out of 15 councillors’ support.





“Even as I had contested as a DMK candidate in the election, I filed nomination in the indirect election for the position of chairman, Chooleswaranpatti TP. While I had eight votes, the DMK’s official candidate Rajini secured only seven votes. Therefore, the poll officer declared me as the winner and issued a certificate. Minutes after issuing the certificate, the SEC officials declared that they are withdrawing the certificate,” the petitioner submitted.





The petitioner also noted that the returning officer had cancelled the election due to the pressure put by the ruling party members.





However, the SEC claimed that the signature of RO on the winning certificate was identified as wrong and the election date was mentioned as February 22 despite it being held on March 4, 2022. On recording the submissions, the judges directed the SEC to file an affidavit regarding the decision of the state poll body of cancelling indirect elections in Chooleswaranpatti TP and announcing a fresh election.





The bench adjourned the matter to March 17, 2022.



