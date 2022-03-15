Students caste data will not be stored, says Poyyamozhi

Chennai :

Minister’s statement came against the back of certain reports that some schools were indulged in forcing the parents to reveal their caste during the admission process.





Poyyamozhi said the reason behind the verification of the caste of the students was to identify the community for getting the government’s benefit.





“Once caste was typed, in the Educational Management Information System (EMIS) will automatically generate the community”, he said adding “however, the entered caste name will not be stored in the database”.





“It is up to the parents to tell their caste identity and if they do not wish to reveal, the schools can’t force them”, he added.





On the issue of seeking health records of female students, the minister said health department officials usually send questionnaires to the schools to get information about the health aspects of the pupils.





“However, if the questions related to health were not relevant, it would be avoided in future”, he said adding “here-in-after feedback and suggestions would be asked from parents and teachers whether the questions could be asked or not”.





When asked about reports that more than 50 schools do not have Tamil medium of studies, Poyyamozhi said authorities concerned were asked to collect the data for verification”.