K’taka must be forced to withdraw Mekedatu dam construction: TTV

Thiruchirapalli :

Presiding over a protest demonstration to condemn the Karnataka government for alloting funds for the construction of dam at Mekedatu, Dhinakaran said that despite a court direction, the Karnataka government had allotted funds for the dam project .





He appealing to the state government to immediately demand the Centre to direct Karnataka to withdraw the project.





Annamalai’s poser to DMK





Meanwhile, BJP state president K Annamalai on Monday asked why Chief Minister MK Stalin did not condemn its alliance Congress party for taking a ‘padayatra’ (footmarch) in Karnataka to build Mekedatu dam.





Speaking to media in Salem, the BJP leader said both the DMK and Tamil Nadu-Congress did not condemn the padayatra taken by Karnataka Congress.





“Why was there no condemnation? Because, Chief Minister MK Stalin has got ready to give up the rights of Tamil Nadu,” he said.



