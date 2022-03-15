AIADMK will triumph in next polls, says Jayakumar

Thiruchirapalli :

The former minister, who came to appear before the Cantonment police to fulfill the bail conditions, told the reporters that the ruling party was attempting to destroy the AIADMK by foisting several false cases against our leaders and cadre. “DMK has been day dreaming of weakening the AIADMK with such cases. But, we won’t be cowed down by such threats,” said Jayakumar.





Stating that the DMK had won with a difference of just three per cent vote than the AIADMK in the just gone urban local body polls, Jayakumar expressed the confidence that his party would emerge triumphant in the Lok Sabha elections and Assembly polls in 2026.





Pointing out that AIADMK was ably guided by Edappadi K Palaniswami and O Panneerselvam, he said that there was no need for single leadership for the party.