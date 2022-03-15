Three-day streak broken, TN records 1 death

Chennai :

Tamil Nadu witnessed a further decline in new COVID cases to 86 on Monday, taking the total number of cases in the State to 34,51,996. However, the State notified a death after reporting none in the last three days. Chennai reported 33 cases followed by 11 in Coimbatore, while other districts had less than 10 new cases. As many as 14 districts did not report any cases of COVID-19. The overall test positivity rate (TPR) in Tamil Nadu stood at 0.2 per cent, while the TPR in Chennai was 0.7 per cent. There are 1,054 active cases in the State currently, of which 354 are in Chennai and 125 in Coimbatore. The Health Department said 204 people were discharged following treatment, taking the total recoveries to 34,12,918.



