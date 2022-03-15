Over 250 farmers consulted for agriculture budget: Min

Chennai :

Talking to media persons on the sidelines of an interaction with farmers representatives, Panneerselvam said the department has elicited views of over 250 farmers in 22 districts, including 15 districts through video conference to take inputs for preparing the agriculture budget.





Stating that the impact of the consultation would be felt in the agriculture budget, he said the farmers had earlier aired their views in the grievance meetings conducted by the district collectors, but the meetings did not happen in the recent past. “Chief minister instructed us to directly meet the farmers and elicit their views. Accordingly, we interacted with farmers directly in seven districts and through video conference in 15 districts. Inputs received from them would be incorporated in the budget, ” he added.





Pointing out that paddy acreage has increased in the state this year by six lakh acres to 53 lakh acres, the minister said that furnishing of chitta and adangal at direct procurement centers were mandated to prevent the interference of traders. Arguing that the reforms have just been introduced, Panneerselvam said the initial hiccups would be resolved and the system would be streamlined shortly.