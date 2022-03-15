Low stocks: Tangedco eyes Talcher coalfields

Chennai :

With Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd (MCL) supplying only two-thirds of the contracted coal quantity, Tangedco is exploring possibilities to source coal from the Talcher Coalfields through Haldia port in West Bengal. Due to “low coal stocks” at the thermal power plants, Tangedco, on Monday, shut down the 840 MW generation capacity at Mettur and Tuticorin thermal plants.





“As against the required 60,000 tonnes of coal a day for the thermal power plants to be operated in the 80 per cent plant load factor, we are receiving only 40,000 tonnes per day from the MCL. Moreover, we are also facing logistics issues in the movement of coal from the mines to the Paradip Port,” sources said.





As the demand for power has gone up across the country, sources said the demand for railway rakes to transport coal has increased and it has impacted the transport of the coal from the mines to the port. “We we have tied up with two private berths at Paradip port to load the coal from March 15,” sources added.