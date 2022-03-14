Stalin lays foundation stone for constructing largest campus globally for Standard Chartered GBS

Stalin on Monday laid the foundation stone for constructing the largest office campus

Chennai :

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Monday laid the foundation stone for constructing the largest office campus globally for Standard Chartered Global Business Services (GBS) in DLF Downtown project at Taramani here.





Realty major DLF announced investment of around Rs 550 crore to construct an office building covering one million square feet.





Aimed at providing employment to about 70,000 IT professionals, the project will help the state to achieve its goal of USD 1 trillion GSDP by 2030.





The joint venture with TIDCO covering an investment of Rs 50 crore will ensure the creation of IT and ITES parks on 6.8 million sq ft area.





DLF Downtown is spread over 27 acres in Taramani here as a multi-block campus and is being built in phases with an investment of Rs 5,000 crore.





A host of amenities including restaurants, cafes, creche, medical centre and food courts would be established, according to an official release here.





Higher Education Minister K Ponmudi, Industries Minister Thangam Thennarasu, Additional Chief Secretary (Industries) S Krishnan, Chairman-cum-Managing Director of TIDCO Pankaj Kumar Bansal, TIDCO's Executive Director Vandana Garg, Managing Director of DLF rental business Sriram Khattar and India head Standard Chartered GBS Satish Gopi were among those who participated in the function.



