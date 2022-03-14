60 DC characters in 60 seconds: Tamil Nadu boy breaks Guinness Record

Chennai :

In the event that was held last month in Nungambakkam, Chennai, Nidhish named DC characters like Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman and Shazam among 60 others to set the new record.





“The most DC characters identified in one minute is 60, and was achieved by Nidhish VB (India) in Tamil Nadu, India, on 19 February 2022. Nidhish is a big fan of the DC series,” the Guiness World Records website shared.





Sharing the feat, Tamil actor Raj Kamal took to his Instagram and posted a few pictures of Nidhish participating in the event. He said, "“So proud of this little boy. For getting @guinnessworldrecords, Much more to go da magane! My dear."





Talking to media persons, Nidhish's mother said that he has always been fond of cartoons since very young age. She also requested parents to encourage their kids. Interestingly, Nidhish is a child artist and is known for the Tamil TV serial 'Abhiyum Nanum'.