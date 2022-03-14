OPS condemns Kerala for stopping TN authorities from maintaining PWD office in Thekkady

Chennai :

Pointing out that Kerala has not permitted to remove trees for strengthening the Mullai Periyar Dam and also releasing water from the reservoir without getting permission from Tamil Nadu besides undertaking an individual inspection of the dam, Panneerselvam said "These acts look as if DMK government requires only the relationship of Kerala by ignoring the rights of Tamil Nadu".





Stating that State's PWD office and its related buildings were situated at Thekkady in Kerala to maintain Mullai Periyar dam, the AIADMK leader said recently, the forest authorities of the neighboring state have stopped the authorities of Tamil Nadu at the border check post, who went with the construction materials to maintain PWD building in Thekkady.





Condemning the Kerala government's act to stall repair and maintenance works at TN PWD building in Thekkady, he alleged that the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu was keeping silent despite several hurdles created by Kerala in connection with Mullai Periyar dam related works.





"If this continues, a situation would come that Tamil Nadu would bow and wait to get permission from Kerala for everything," he added.





"Therefore, the Chief Minister should immediately intervene and take the issue with his counterpart in Kerala to ensure that the maintenance works of PWD buildings in Thekkady should continue and also see to that in future, Kerala should not create such issues," he said.