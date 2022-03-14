BYJU’s student Priyal does Tamil Nadu proud

Chennai :

Priyal S Shah, a student of BYJU’S Exam Prep has done Tamil Nadu proud by securing 99.95 percentile in the category of Commerce in UGC NET 2021.





Preparing from BYJU’S Exam Prep, an offering from BYJU’S - the world’s leading edtech company, Priyal S Shah from Chennai has secured a great score and a prominent position in the meritorious exam of UGC NET 2021 exam.





Over 110 aspirants successfully secured 99 percentile and above in UGC NET 2021, a highly competitive national-level exam. Multiple students across India attributed their outstanding results as an outcome of learning on this platform.





Priyal BYJU’S Exam Prep student said, “Preparing with BYJU’S Exam Prep’s top faculty helped me immensely in my performance. The content provided was also very close to the questions asked in the exam. Unlimited practice tests and multiple revisions help me in enhancing my preparation & allowed me to strengthen my weaker areas. I sincerely thank my teachers and mentors for guiding me in this journey.”