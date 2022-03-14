Sports, assemblies, other activities to restart in schools

Chennai :

These activities could not be conducted since March 2020 when the COVID lockdown was imposed for the first time. Though schools reopened in 2021, it lasted only for a few weeks because of the sudden and sharp third wave of the pandemic. A senior official from the School Education Department told DT Next that restrictions were still in place on conducting prayers or physical activities.





“The authorities are discussing removing these restrictions imposed on conducting physical training classes and sports events. Similarly, morning prayers and school assembly sessions may also be allowed,” he said. The final decision on allowing these would be taken only after consulting the health experts and officials concerned, the official added.





NSS, Scouts and Guides and Jr Red Cross also to start functioning





Other than these, the plan is also to permit volunteering activities for students, he said. The National Service Scheme (NSS) would be functional again and volunteers would get involved in community services like assisting in health camps and blood donation camps, and participating in various health awareness programmes.





“The Scouts and Guides movement will also be functional in all High and Higher Secondary Schools. The students will work to spread awareness about general health and hygiene, regulating traffic, first aid and planting saplings,” the official said.





The Junior Red Cross (JRC) units would also restart in schools and students would be trained in first aid, disaster management, road safety, fire safety. The youngsters would also start assisting public during festivals and mega events.





“Gradually, the inter-school cultural events that could not be conducted for the past two years due to the pandemic, will also be held,” the official said.