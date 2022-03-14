NEET coaching in hi-tech labs for govt school students in TN

Chennai :

At present, NEET coaching is being provided online through the e-box platform for government school students, but student participation has remained poor.





A senior official from the School Education Department told DT Next that all 3,090 government high schools with 10 computer terminals each and all 2,939 government higher secondary schools have been provided with 20 computer terminals each along with necessary accessories including lease line connectivity of one Mbps speed and 2 Mbps speed respectively.





Stating that hi-tech labs are being effectively utilised for delivery of digital content, digital assessment for students, and imparting capacity building for teachers, he said, “These labs will be used to give NEET training to Class 12 students who want to pursue MBBS.” The official also said that those who could not clear NEET the first time, will also be given training in the hi-tech labs. “Even Class 11 students can also be coached,” he added.





Pointing out that all e-lectures with step-by-step answers and logical explanations will be uploaded for NEET training, he said even a question bank containing more than 2,500 solutions covering the State board syllabus for Classes 11 and 12 will be available in the labs. “With net availability, online interactions between students and experts will be part of the training. Authorities will ensure that internet is available in the rural areas too,” he said. Asserting that the government was firm and taking measures for scrapping NEET, he said, “however, our students need to be prepared.” He said that School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi had already assured that free NEET coaching for government school students would continue and the State has been mulling over bringing in new methods to enhance training.