Wildfire still raging in Kodaikanal but under control

Kodaikanal :

Shekhar Kumar Niraj, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and Chief Wildlife Warden, said that anthropogenic disturbances could have caused the fire.





The forest personnel assisted by ‘anti-fire watchers’ and village forest committee members were battling hard to extinguish the blaze. After enquiries, Niraj said it was not chemical fire. It could either have been caused by cigarettes or cooking, spread through grasses, bushes and dry leaves.





Experts have already undertaken study on the cause of such sudden fires and a team of Indian Council of Forestry Research would conduct a study in certain areas of Tamil Nadu on various aspects of such fires.





PK Dileep, District Forest Officer, Kodaikanal, said the fire, which broke out in parts of Machur village near Perumalmalai, is under control. As many as 40 forest personnel and members of the village forest committee had been handling the situation to prevent its spread to other areas. However, there was no loss of wildlife. Normally, hill areas of Kodaikanal would experience showers in the first week of March, but this year such an activity was missing. Throughout last year, Kodaikanal received a consistent amount of rainfall and incidents of wildfire were controlled by the natural phenomenon. This year, the pre-monsoon rain has failed and as a result the entire vegetation, especially grasses, has wilted and dried up. All such dried leaves were already left in combustible form and any small spark could ignite fire. Fortunately, it’s a ground fire and did not escalate. Normally, this period would be considered as fire season, which will extend until May.





Another minor fire occurred in a remote area of Oothu in the upper hills of Perumpallam, but was totally put out, the district forest officer told DT Next.