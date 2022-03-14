DMK will protect Tamils wherever they live: CM

Chennai :

Be it local Tamils or those in Ukraine, the DMK is the party that safeguards all of them, Stalin said presiding over a wedding here. Recalling the state government’s efforts to bring home students from the war-scarred country, the Chief Minister said all Tamil Nadu students who were stranded in Ukraine have returned home and he himself welcomed the last batch of 9 students on March 12.





Stalin pointed out that a panel led by party MP Tiruchi Siva was set up to coordinate with the Centre the evacuation of students. The Tamil Nadu government had on Saturday said that out of the 1,921 students from the state, 1,890 returned from Ukraine. The remaining 31 were in ‘safe zones’ in Ukraine and its neighbouring countries.





CM’s sense of humour





An otherwise serious Stalin on Sunday offered a rare glimpse of his sense of humour at the wedding. During the function, he greeted his wife Durga who turned 63 on Sunday. More than the greeting, the manner in which the CM said it, tempted the audience to sport a grin. “First, I wish to extend birthday greetings to my wife. I wished her at 12 midnight itself. However, she should not return home and tell me that everyone on dais except I greeted her. (I wish her) Not out of fear. Everyone greeted her. On that basis, I join all of you in extending my birthday greetings to my wife who turned 63 today.” A happy CM also provided an insight into rich musical ancestry of his family. The bridegroom turned out to be great grandson of renowned Nadaswaram artist TN Rajarathinam and nephew of his wife Durga.





Describing Rajarathinam as an artist who lifted the social status of the musicians, Stalin said that Rajarathinam was the first Nadaswaram player to sport a ‘crop’ hairstyle.