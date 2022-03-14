Relocated families told to vacate again after HC order on waterbodies

Vellore :

What is galling is that these families, which rely on local labour for sustenance, were living near North Bypass Road till 2004 when government instructed them to move to their present location when the stretch was converted to a national highway.





Babjan a resident said, “We have been living in this area for nearly 30 years after building houses. We pay water, house and EB charges regularly. The Melvisharam Municipality also collects garbage from the area daily. However, suddenly officials said we have to move out due to a High Court order.” Reiterating, another resident Dastagir said, “as the national highway is nearby we can eke out a living daily. Also, our children are enrolled in schools nearby.” “There are many Muslim organisations helping out these poor residents. Whether they will be able to continue their support in the new location is a moot question,” said Anwar, another resident of the area.





The affected, though willing to move, have sought time and requested the administration to provide them a site on poromboke land nearby, so that their livelihoods were not affected.