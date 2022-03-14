Secular parties should unite to defeat BJP, says Thiruma

Coimbatore :

Speaking to the media, at Coimbatore International Airport, the VCK leader said the Congress, left parties and all other non-communal political parties should come together to defeat BJP.





“The BJP does not talk about either scientific and technological development or employment generation. Instead, the party is politicising religious issues. This is a threat,” he said.





Claiming that BJP has retained only four out of five states, which went to polls, Thirumavalavan said the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself terms it rather a historical win. “They (BJP) claim to come to power in Tamil Nadu and other Southern states following this victory. But, the BJP has witnessed a setback in Uttar Pradesh and several other seats,” he said.





Urging all parties to support the attempts by Chief Minister MK Stalin to float the ‘Social Justice Forum’, the VCK chief said that BJP should not win due to lack of unity among the opposition parties. Demanding to enact a special law against honour killing, Thirumavalavan said even the state government is empowered to enact the law. “The Supreme Court has advised to constitute a special intelligence wing to prevent communal clashes. I hope the state government will also form one soon,” he said.





Later, he participated in the slain Dalit youth Shankar’s fourth death anniversary at a private auditorium on Coimbatore- Mettupalayam Road. TPDK general secretary K Ramakrishnan, DVK leader Kolathur Mani, A Kathir, founder of Evidence, an NGO and caste crusader Kausalya were among those present.