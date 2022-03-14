Vehicle users seek BH series regn in TN, take to social media

Chennai :

“It has been a long wait for BH aspirants in Tamil Nadu, why is TN delaying it? BH is in force since September 15, 2021, and the people of the State are still waiting for #implementBHregistrationinTN @CMOTamilnadu this delay is injustice for ppl of TN. Implement BH registration in TN,” Harshavardhan Hebsur tweeted on Saturday.





Prof Chittaranjan Subudhi, another Twitter user, requested the state government to implement the BH series registration of vehicles. “Already several states have implemented it. If you don’t want to implement it, then officially announce it. State government should be proactive without any delay,” he wrote.





On August 26, 2021, the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MORTH) issued the notification, which came into effect on September 15. As per the ministry, the series is applicable to defence personnel, government employees, central and state PSUs, and employees of private companies/organisations that have offices in four or more states/UTs.





Sources in the Transport department said a note has been submitted to the Finance department and once approval is received, the BH series registration would be rolled out in the State. “The State would incur revenue loss if the BH series is implemented in the present form. The State has only two slabs under the motor vehicle tax less than Rs 10 lakh (10 per cent) and above Rs 10 lakh (15 per cent). However, under the BH series, the motor vehicle tax would be collected under three slabs below Rs 10 lakh (8 per cent), Rs 10-20 lakh (10 per cent) and above Rs 20 lakh (12 per cent). In the State, we collect tax on GST paid for the vehicle while the vehicle tax on BH series registration excludes GST,” the sources said.





Transport department sources said they were not in favour of including private employees in the BH series registration as it would result in a loss of revenue.