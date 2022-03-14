Three arrested for smuggling gutkha worth Rs 6.5 lakh in Kovilpatti

Three men were arrested in Kovilpatti, Thoothukudi on Saturday night after being charged with smuggling gutkha products.
Thoothukudi: The police after arresting them, seized as many as 1,700 kilos of gutkha products worth Rs 6.5 lakh. Those three arrested have been identified as S Sankaranarayanan (46) of Ramaiya Nagar, Kovilpatti, B Meksingh (22), a resident of Jalore district, Rajasthan and his brother Utham Singh (27), sources said. Based on a directive from Thoothukudi SP L Balaji Saravanan, a special team was formed to foil the smuggling bid. Acting on a tip off, the team spotted a suspicious van at Manthithoppu junction under the limits of Kovilpatti West police. Investigations revealed that the large quantities of gutkha stuffed inside bags were kept illegally in a godown at VOC Nagar in Kovilpatti, before transporting it. The Kovilpatti West police also seized the vehicle used for smuggling gutkha, sources said.
