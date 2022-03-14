Didn’t want to make dropping of Guv’s address in Telangana an issue, says Tamilisai

Coimbatore :

“My intention is to execute welfare projects for people. Hence, I left the issue of dropping the customary governor’s address from the budget session with generosity,” she said to the media at Coimbatore International Airport.





Further, she said the governors and chief ministers should together remain a bridge for people. “All the governors are working towards bringing good welfare schemes for people,” she said. Declining to comment on one nation, one election, Soundarajan said, “I am just a common citizen.” The Governor said that COVID-19 has been under control as 180 crore vaccinations were administered across the country. Vaccines have been exported to 100 countries, which is a great milestone achieved jointly by the central and state governments.





Flights from Hyderabad to Pondy from March 27





Stating that passenger flights from Puducherry to Bengaluru and Hyderabad will commence on 27 March, Soundarajan said she would make her first trip from Hyderabad to Puducherry. “If the tourism sector in Puducherry develops, then it would be helpful for people in Cuddalore, Villupuram and Nagapattinam district. The flight service will be beneficial for people to reach tourist spots like Velankanni, Nagore and Chidambaram,” she said.





At the airport, Soundararajan, who also holds additional charge as Lieutenant Governor of the Union Territory of Puducherry was received by District Revenue Officer (DRO) Leela Alex and Corporation Commissioner Rajagopal Sunkara.