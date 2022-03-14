Youth booked for drunk driving by cops attempts self-immolation in Salem

A 25-year-old man attempted self-immolation after police seized his mini load carrier vehicle and slapped him with a penalty of Rs 10,000 for drunken driving in Salem.
Salem: Shockingly, A Santhosh from Karattur doused with petrol and set himself on fire in full public view at Kondalampatti roundtana on Saturday night. A police team involved in a vehicle check had stopped him and a check revealed that he was drunk while driving. Therefore, the police seized his vehicle and imposed a penalty of Rs 10,000. Police said Santhosh who left the spot had come with a can of petrol, which he poured on him, by standing in the middle of the road. Before anyone could act, the youth had set him on fire. The public then doused the fire and he was taken to Salem Government Hospital with 80 per cent burns. An inquiry is underway by police.
